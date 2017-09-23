Roy Nelson Says He’s Excited to Compete For Bellator

Roy Nelson may have switched promotions, but the excitement he once had for fighting has returned.

Tonight (Sept. 23), Nelson will take on Javy Ayala inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The heavyweight clash will serve as UFC Fight Night 117’s co-main event. This will be “Big Country’s” Bellator debut.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Nelson said he’s ready to have fun doing what he loves to do:

“The biggest difference is just being excited to go to work, and can’t wait until Saturday. Normally you’re just like, ‘Ahh, there’s all this other stuff,’ and now you’re just like, ‘Ya know what? I can’t will till Saturday.’ … I just want to tell the fans how excited I am. I’m just excited to go out there and put on a good fight.’ There’s a big difference in enthusiasm.”