Roy Nelson Signs With Bellator, Targeted For Fall Debut

Roy Nelson is no longer with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

“Big Country” had been with the UFC since 2009. His bout with Alexander Volkov was the last fight under his contract with the promotion. MMAFighting.com has confirmed that Nelson has signed with Bellator.

Nelson leaves the UFC with a record of 9-10 under the promotion. He’s fought the likes of Stipe Miocic, Fabricio Werdum, Daniel Cormier, and Frank Mir just to name a few. “Big Country” last fought outside the UFC back in March 2009.

There is no official date or opponent scheduled for Nelson’s Bellator debut. The promotion does have early plans to have the heavyweight compete this fall. Bellator is expected to officially announce the signing within the next few days.