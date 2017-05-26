Roy Nelson Signs With Bellator, Targeted For Fall Debut

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Roy Nelson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Roy Nelson is no longer with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

“Big Country” had been with the UFC since 2009. His bout with Alexander Volkov was the last fight under his contract with the promotion. MMAFighting.com has confirmed that Nelson has signed with Bellator.

Nelson leaves the UFC with a record of 9-10 under the promotion. He’s fought the likes of Stipe Miocic, Fabricio Werdum, Daniel Cormier, and Frank Mir just to name a few. “Big Country” last fought outside the UFC back in March 2009.

There is no official date or opponent scheduled for Nelson’s Bellator debut. The promotion does have early plans to have the heavyweight compete this fall. Bellator is expected to officially announce the signing within the next few days.

Latest MMA News

Roy Nelson

Roy Nelson Signs With Bellator, Targeted For Fall Debut

0
Roy Nelson is no longer with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). "Big Country" had been with the UFC since 2009. His bout with Alexander Volkov was...
Shannon Knapp

Shannon Knapp on UFC Adding Women’s Flyweights: ‘I Couldn’t be More Pleased’

0
Shannon Knapp isn't feeling slighted with the addition of the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) women's flyweight division. Knapp, who is the Invicta FC President, told...
Ben Askren

ONE Championship: Ben Askren Remains Unbeaten, Submits Agilan Thani

0
Over in Singapore Friday morning, former Bellator champion Ben Askren kept his unbeaten record intact, submitting Agilan Thani in the co-main event of ONE...
video

UFC 213: Jordan Mein’s Career Resurgence Continues vs. Belal Muhammad

0
Jordan Mein's post-retirement run inside the Octagon continues this July, as the 40-fight veteran takes on Belal Muhammad at UFC 213. Mein (29-11) has gone...
video

First Fight Signed for UFC 216 Between Gavin Tucker, Rick Glenn

0
The UFC's debut in Edmonton has an official bout, as Gavin Tucker welcomes Rick Glenn to Canada at UFC 216. Tucker (10-0) scored an upset...
Conor McGregor

Stephen Espinoza Wants Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather This Fall

0
If Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather throw down, the ideal timing for all parties involved would be early fall. The buzz surrounding a potential boxing...
Joaquim Silva

Joaquim Silva: ‘I Respect no One Once we Step Into The Octagon’

0
Joaquim Silva is all business when he competes. This Sunday night (May 28), Silva will do battle with Reza Madadi inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm,...
Conor McGregor

Dana White Claims Conor McGregor Called Tony Ferguson a Bum Who Doesn’t Deserve a...

1
If Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is to be believed, Conor McGregor blasted Tony Ferguson via text. Ferguson hasn't been shy in expressing...
Valerie Letourneau

Valerie Letourneau: ‘I Cannot be Mad at The UFC For Doing The Right Thing’

0
Valerie Letourneau is happy that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has finally added a women's flyweight division. Letourneau is now a member of the Bellator...

Oscar De La Hoya: Boxing Won’t Recover From McGregor vs. Mayweather

0
Plenty of people are excited for the possibility that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather could fight inside the boxing ring - Oscar De La...
Load more