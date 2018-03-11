Roy Nelson Surprised by Mirko Cro Cop Rematch at Bellator 200

Roy Nelson wasn’t expecting to be booked in a rematch with Mirko Cro Cop.

Back in Oct. 2011, Nelson took on Cro Cop under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. “Big Country” won the fight via third-round TKO. Nearly seven years later, the two will meet once again.

On May 25, Nelson vs. Cro Cop 2 takes place inside the The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. The heavyweight tilt will be featured on the main card of Bellator 200. Nelson hopes to rebound from his opening round loss to Matt Mitrione in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Cro Cop hopes to extend his winning streak to nine.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Nelson admitted he was surprised that a rematch with Cro Cop came to fruition:

“Cro Cop was actually a surprised. I was supposed to fight ‘Rampage,’ but he didn’t want to fight so they went out and got Cro Cop. I’m all about rematches. I’ve been trying to get them through my fighting career, but I’m all about it. It’s the one thing I always wish I had, so I want to give someone else a chance.”

