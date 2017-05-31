Roy Nelson’s Decision to Sign With Bellator Came Down to His Family

Roy Nelson has found himself in the headlines recently for a crucial decision regarding his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Nelson had competed for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) since 2009, but it was time to make a change. “Big Country” made the most out of his free agent status and signed with Bellator.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Nelson said his decision was made for his family:

“Yeah, I think it’s just one of those things — what’s best for my family, not what’s best for everybody else.”

As far as sponsorships go, Nelson feels the benefits vary depending on a fighter’s marketability.

“For me, yes, I don’t know about anybody else. I think it all depends on who you are and how marketable [you are], because sponsorship is about marketability. We’ll just use UFC, if you’re on the Reebok deal and you’re making $15,000 and nobody knew who you were and you’re just like, I’ve been fighting here for the last five years, blah blah blah, and you’re making $15,000 and you’re like, ‘yes!’