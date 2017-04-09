Royce Gracie Doesn’t Like Rule Changes For Proposed ‘Legend’s League’

Royce Gracie doesn’t agree with rule changes should a “Legend’s League” ever materialize.
The legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) competitor is well aware of Vitor Belfort’s attempt to put the spotlight back on the MMA greats of yesteryear. Gracie certainly sees a place for legends in the sport today. He defeated Ken Shamrock at Bellator 149 back in Feb. 2016.
For Gracie, having to change certain rules such as making fights shorter would kill its appeal (via Flo Combat):
“I never asked for special rules. In Japan, I asked for no time limit because I didn’t have the weight (that my opponent had). So, struggling with a guy who weighs more than 200 pounds, I gave up the weight and he gave up the time (limit). I don’t need a certain round or glove size, that doesn’t exist, and my fight with Ken Shamrock was with equal rules for both of us. There are fights that are between guys that don’t compete for (a spot in) the rankings, they are fighting because they bring in the audience, and the audience would like to see them. I don’t see why I would want to change the rules. My fight with Ken Shamrock was like that, the rules weren’t changed and there is no reason to change (them). Wanderlei (Silva) against (Chael) Sonnen, for example, a fight that the fans want to see. The crowd likes it.”