Royce Gracie Doesn’t Like Rule Changes For Proposed ‘Legend’s League’

Royce Gracie doesn’t agree with rule changes should a “Legend’s League” ever materialize.

The legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) competitor is well aware of Vitor Belfort’s attempt to put the spotlight back on the MMA greats of yesteryear. Gracie certainly sees a place for legends in the sport today. He defeated Ken Shamrock at Bellator 149 back in Feb. 2016.

For Gracie, having to change certain rules such as making fights shorter would kill its appeal (via Flo Combat):