Royce Gracie Says ‘Everyone Wants to See This Second Fight’ With Matt Hughes

Royce Gracie is intrigued by a potential rematch against Matt Hughes.

Hughes, who is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer, fought Gracie back in May 2006 at UFC 60. Hughes won the bout by TKO in the first round. It was Gracie’s last fight inside the Octagon.

Recently, Hughes said he is considering a return to professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. One of the names that has been speculated to join Hughes in his potential return fight is Gracie.

Speaking with MMAFighting.com, Gracie said he’d welcome the rematch: