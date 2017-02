MMA legend Royce Gracie will be Joe Buck’s guest on this week’s episode of “Undeniable.”

During the hour-long interview, Buck and Gracie discuss the pressure that comes with having the last name of Gracie, and how the idea of the “Octagon” came to fruition.

Gracie discusses these and a variety of other topics on this week’s episode, which airs on DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse’s Audience Network and DIRECTV NOW Wednesday (3/1) at 9pm ET/P.

Here’s a sneak peek at what to expect from the interview: