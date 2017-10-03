‘Rumble’ Johnson Meeting With UFC, Potential Heavyweight Return

Anthony Johnson may be on his way back to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Back in April, Johnson suffered another submission loss to UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. After the bout, an emotional “Rumble” announced his retirement. He apologized to his team and coach Henri Hooft on his exit.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Johnson’s manager Ali Abdel-Aziz said his fighter is meeting with the UFC soon to discuss a potential return:

“It has to make sense for him. He’ll come back as a heavyweight. We want him to come back as a heavyweight. We’re meeting with UFC this week to see what he wants to do. Dana White really loves Anthony Johnson. How can you not love Anthony Johnson? He’s terrifying.”