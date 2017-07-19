Rumor: Brock Lesnar Returning to UFC in November For MSG Card

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Brock Lesnar
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Brock Lesnar is rumored to be making his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return.

“The Beast Incarnate” currently performs for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and is the reigning Universal champion. Lesnar will defend his title on Aug. 20 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. What comes next could be a trip back inside the Octagon.

Twitter user @TalkMMA has been known for providing some insider information. His sources have dropped a potential bombshell:

“Paul Heyman and Brock were at the UFC HQ during (International Fight Week), had a meeting with the UFC brass. Brock’s return is eminent. Most likely at MSG on Nov. 4. I just had a second person tell me that Brock Lesnar is back in the USADA testing pool. Rumor around WWE is Brock is dropping the belt at (SummerSlam).”

As always with rumors, take this with a grain of salt. Ronda Rousey recently appeared at the WWE’s Mae Young Classic as a guest. Perhaps this is a trade-off if the rumors are correct.

Lesnar was originally thought to have had a successful return to the Octagon against Mark Hunt at UFC 200. After failing post-fight drug tests, the former UFC heavyweight champion had his win changed to a no contest and was suspended for a year.

Latest MMA News

Brett Johns Medical Suspensions

UFC Fight Night 113 Medical Suspensions: Five Fighters Face Six-Month Sits

0
Five fighters on the UFC Fight Night 113 card are facing six-month medical suspensions. This past Sunday night (July 16), UFC Fight Night 113 took...
Brock Lesnar

Rumor: Brock Lesnar Returning to UFC in November For MSG Card

0
Brock Lesnar is rumored to be making his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return. "The Beast Incarnate" currently performs for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and is...
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley: I Was 100 Percent Confident I’d Get UFC Contract

0
Sean O'Malley wasn't surprised that his performance on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series earned him an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract. Last night (July...
Joseph Duffy

Joseph Duffy Explains How USADA Was a Factor in Re-Signing With UFC

0
Joseph Duffy is sticking around with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) is part of the reason why. "Irish Joe"...
Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg Views UFC 214 Bout With Tonya Evinger as Title Defense

0
Cris Cyborg isn't officially the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's featherweight champion, but she feels like she is. Cyborg will battle Tonya Evinger inside the...
Load more