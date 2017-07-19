Rumor: Brock Lesnar Returning to UFC in November For MSG Card

Brock Lesnar is rumored to be making his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return.

“The Beast Incarnate” currently performs for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and is the reigning Universal champion. Lesnar will defend his title on Aug. 20 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. What comes next could be a trip back inside the Octagon.

Twitter user @TalkMMA has been known for providing some insider information. His sources have dropped a potential bombshell:

“Paul Heyman and Brock were at the UFC HQ during (International Fight Week), had a meeting with the UFC brass. Brock’s return is eminent. Most likely at MSG on Nov. 4. I just had a second person tell me that Brock Lesnar is back in the USADA testing pool. Rumor around WWE is Brock is dropping the belt at (SummerSlam).”

As always with rumors, take this with a grain of salt. Ronda Rousey recently appeared at the WWE’s Mae Young Classic as a guest. Perhaps this is a trade-off if the rumors are correct.

Lesnar was originally thought to have had a successful return to the Octagon against Mark Hunt at UFC 200. After failing post-fight drug tests, the former UFC heavyweight champion had his win changed to a no contest and was suspended for a year.