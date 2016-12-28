Rumor Killer: Ronda Rousey Will Attend UFC 207 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Perhaps no Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter is under more pressure than Ronda Rousey (12-1). “Rowdy” once had an aura and mystique to her. She had run through all of her opponents, usually with an armbar in the first round. Her third round submission over Miesha Tate back at UFC 168 was lopsided.

Rousey furthered the conversation of her legacy by knocking out heavy hitter Bethe Correia in 34 seconds. At this point she was 12-0 and thought to be unstoppable. Then on Nov. 15, 2015, reality reared its ugly head.

Over 56,000 fans inside Ethidad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia witnessed history. “Rowdy” turned in the worst performance of her career, while Holly Holm had a star-making night. “The Preacher’s Daughter” knocked out Rousey in the second round to capture the women’s bantamweight title.

Since the devastating defeat, Rousey’s media appearances have been scarce. She has appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres” show twice. Her first appearance saw her teary-eyed while admitting she contemplated suicide. “Rowdy’s” last go at the show was a little more uplifting.

Rousey will look to get back the title that was once her’s when she meets champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 this Friday night (Dec. 30). Rumors have run rampant of Rousey not appearing at the ceremonial weigh-ins set for Thursday.

FloCombat’s Jim Edwards put a halt to those rumors. He took to Twitter to reveal what a UFC official told him regarding “Rowdy’s” status.

UFC officials confirmed to me @FloCombat

– Ronda Rousey will be at the ceremonial weigh-ins

– Camera equipment allowed at early weigh-ins pic.twitter.com/2Li7HjPyrZ — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) December 27, 2016

For further confirmation, MMAJunkie reached out to the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) to get an update on Rousey’s status for the ceremonial weigh-ins. NSAC Executive Director Bob Bennett said, “nothing has changed” in regards to the scheduled weigh-ins. This means every fighter on the card, including Rousey, will be there.

