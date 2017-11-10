Rumors of Conor McGregor Arrest in Ireland Appear to be False

Adam Haynes
The internet was awash with rumors on Friday night claiming Conor McGregor was arrested following a fracas in a Dublin hotel

As previously reported by MMANews’ Fernando Quiles Jr., Charlie Ward took on John Redmond inside the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The bout was part of the Bellator 187 card which will air on Spike TV via tape delay. McGregor attended the event to show support for Ward.

After the fight when McGregor went over to Ward, Goddard pulled him away from the fighter. In response, McGregor ran behind Goddard and gave him a shove.

The animosity between McGregor and Goddard started back at a UFC event in Poland. McGregor was told by Goddard to get back in his seat after cheering on Artem Lobov. The problem was, McGregor was at Octagon side despite not being in Lobov’s corner.

Following the fracas, the internet rumor mill was awash with claims that the UFC lightweight champion was arrested by Police in Dublin following a fight in the Gibson Hotel. It appears that these rumors were nothing more than that, however:

Having reached out to Police officials in Dublin, there was no word on McGregor’s detainment whatsoever. Stick with MMANews.com for the latest on the “Notorious” one.

