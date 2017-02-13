Ryan Bader: ‘Before Reebok The Least I Made From Sponsorships Was $35,000’

Ryan Bader has never been closer to signing with Bellator than he is now.

Bader has competed under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner 20 times. That’s not including his fights inside The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) house. “Darth” won season eight of TUF with a TKO win over Vinny Magalhaes.7

The last fight on Bader’s UFC’s contract was against Antonio Rogerio Nogueira back in Nov. 2016. He took a risk by not renewing the contract before the fight. It paid off as he dominated his opponent in a TKO victory.

Since then, Bellator has shown interest in Bader. By now it’s common knowledge that whenever someone becomes a free agent after a UFC stint, the promotion has the right to match. UFC President Dana White said Bader would be free to sign with Bellator.

Bader said White’s words tell him he’s likely had his last fight in the UFC. If he does sign with Bellator, one thing Bader won’t miss is the Reebok deal. He told Flo Combat he made more money on his worse day with his prior sponsors: