Ryan Bader: ‘I Don’t Think Too Many People Can B*tch About’ Immediate Title Shot

Ryan Bader doesn’t believe many people would take issue with him getting an immediate shot at the Bellator light heavyweight title.

A title bout between 205-pound champion Phil Davis and Bader has not been made official, but many fans and analysts believe that’s the direction Bellator is going in. “Darth” fought “Mr. Wonderful” back in Jan. 2015 at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event. Bader won by split decision.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Bader discussed wanting an immediate title shot and why the fight makes sense. He isn’t counting on fans to be against the match-up (via MMA Weekly):