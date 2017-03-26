Ryan Bader: ‘I Don’t Think Too Many People Can B*tch About’ Immediate Title Shot

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Ryan Bader
Ryan Bader doesn’t believe many people would take issue with him getting an immediate shot at the Bellator light heavyweight title.

A title bout between 205-pound champion Phil Davis and Bader has not been made official, but many fans and analysts believe that’s the direction Bellator is going in. “Darth” fought “Mr. Wonderful” back in Jan. 2015 at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event. Bader won by split decision.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Bader discussed wanting an immediate title shot and why the fight makes sense. He isn’t counting on fans to be against the match-up (via MMA Weekly):

“I was pushing for a title shot in the UFC. I wanted a title shot. I wanted to win that belt. We’re with Bellator now, so that mindset is still the same. I’m looking to go in there, I’m looking to fight for the title and win that title and keep it for as long as I can. I’m his last loss. He comes over; he’s been looking great. He wins the Bellator belt, so it makes sense for me to go in there and fight for it. I don’t think too many people can b*tch about me coming and getting an immediate title shot.”

