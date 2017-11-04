Ryan Bader: I Think King Mo is Deserving of Light Heavyweight Title Shot

Ryan Bader is already looking at his next title defense.

Last night (Nov. 3), Bader successfully defended his Bellator light heavyweight title against Linton Vassell. “Darth” earned a second-round TKO victory. It was Bader’s first title defense.

Now that his first defense is in the books, Bader is looking at Muhammad Lawal as the next challenger (via MMAJunkie.com):

“There’s always ‘King Mo’ out there. We’d been scheduled to fight before when I first came over. I think he’s deserving – the next in line, really. So I’d probably say him.”

The champion went on to say he feels comfortable under the Bellator banner.

“I just feel like this is home. You see a lot of UFC guys come over and they don’t do too well, and I don’t know what it is. … I’ve wrestled all over the world. In the UFC, I fought all over the world. Coming over here, never stepping foot in a Bellator cage until 30 seconds right before a title fight, I just follow my routine and I know I’m going to perform. … For me, getting my feet wet, feeling comfortable, it definitely feels like home already.”