Ryan Bader: Linton Vassell Comes Off Disrespectful to me

Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader isn’t thrilled with his first contender.

On Nov. 3, Ryan Bader will meet Linton Vassell inside the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania. The championship tilt is set to headline Bellator 186. It’ll be Bader’s first title defense.

In a recent interview with Bellator play-by-play commentator Mike Goldberg, Bader said Vassell isn’t exactly on his friend list (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I don’t know much about the guy. He tweeted me when I was potentially going to sign with Bellator. He’s one of those guys who comes off disrespectful to me. He has some insecurities that he has to let out and prove to himself. I’ve been fighting at the highest level for 15 fights now. For me, it’s one of those fights I’m going to enjoy. He’s fought some tough guys, but I’m going to show him another level.”