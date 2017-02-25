Ryan Bader on Phil Davis Rematch: ‘That’s The Fight I Want’

Ryan Bader is shooting straight for the Bellator title.

While “Darth” isn’t an official member of the Bellator roster, he has come to an agreement with the promotion. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has the right to match, but the promotion’s President Dana White has said Bader will be free to move on.

Bader himself has said his days with the UFC are likely over. Besides not receiving a title opportunity, “Darth” said the UFC’s Reebok deal also played a factor in his desire to sign with Bellator.

Flo Combat recently spoke with Bader. The light heavyweight said he’s gunning for a title match-up against Phil Davis, a man he’s beaten before inside the Octagon: