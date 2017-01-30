Ryan Bader on Receiving Offer From Bellator: ‘It’s About Opportunity’

Ryan Bader is still a free agent, but that will be changing soon.

Bader gambled on himself when he decided to fight out his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract instead of re-sign. The move paid off as Bader dismantled Antonio Rogerio Nogueira in the final bout of his contract.

Bellator showed interest in Bader and an offer is on its way. “Darth” explained to Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour” why he’s thrilled to be in the situation he is in:

“I have a Bellator offer coming either today or tomorrow. We kind of know the particulars. I went out and met with Scott Coker and the Bellator boys and I liked what they had to say, and I liked what they were about. So we’re going through that process. That being said, the UFC has the right to match. It’s kind of in a weird place. I’m super-excited to be in this position. I’m in a great position.”

Of course Bader isn’t just willing to dive into any deal for the sake of it being from a different promotion. Before he puts pen to paper, the light heavyweight wants to ensure that the terms of the contract are to his liking. Especially when it comes to the promotion’s vision for him.