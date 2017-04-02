Ryan Bader Plans to Beat Muhammed Lawal, Then Take Phil Davis’ Title

Ryan Bader has Bellator gold on his mind this year.
The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight is now on the Bellator roster. Muhammed Lawal will welcome Bader to the Bellator cage. The two are set to meet on June 24 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.
During a recent interview with Flo Combat, “Darth” said his bout with “King Mo” doesn’t change his ultimate goal. He plans on defeating Lawal and then capturing Phil Davis’ light heavyweight title:
“I have a great fight lined up and I’m ready to get started. ‘King Mo’ has put together some wins and he’s a dangerous guy. He got the win against Rampage in the rematch and now we get to fight in New York City at Madison Square Garden. I can’t think of a bigger way to make a debut than on that card. I’m still gunning for that light heavyweight title and I will get my hands on it. I have no issue with coming over to Bellator and having to get a big win under my belt before I fight for the title. ‘Mo’ is going to be a tough fight but I get to prove I deserve a shot at that belt. My plan is to beat ‘Mo’ and go and take Davis’ belt as well. It’s only a matter of time.”