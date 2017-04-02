Ryan Bader Plans to Beat Muhammed Lawal, Then Take Phil Davis’ Title

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Ryan Bader
Image Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Ryan Bader has Bellator gold on his mind this year.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight is now on the Bellator roster. Muhammed Lawal will welcome Bader to the Bellator cage. The two are set to meet on June 24 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

During a recent interview with Flo Combat, “Darth” said his bout with “King Mo” doesn’t change his ultimate goal. He plans on defeating Lawal and then capturing Phil Davis’ light heavyweight title:

“I have a great fight lined up and I’m ready to get started. ‘King Mo’ has put together some wins and he’s a dangerous guy. He got the win against Rampage in the rematch and now we get to fight in New York City at Madison Square Garden. I can’t think of a bigger way to make a debut than on that card. I’m still gunning for that light heavyweight title and I will get my hands on it. I have no issue with coming over to Bellator and having to get a big win under my belt before I fight for the title. ‘Mo’ is going to be a tough fight but I get to prove I deserve a shot at that belt. My plan is to beat ‘Mo’ and go and take Davis’ belt as well. It’s only a matter of time.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST NEWS

Fedor Bellator

Scott Coker on Bellator NYC: ‘This is The Best Pay-Per-View Card of 2017’

0
Scott Coker has high hopes for the Bellator NYC card. The event is set to take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City...
Jimi Manuwa

Jimi Manuwa on Potential David Haye Fight: ‘This is Picking up Momentum’

0
Jimi Manuwa's desire to fight David Haye isn't out of personal spite, just business. The "Poster Boy" sees the dollar signs in boxing vs. mixed...
Bas Rutten

Bas Rutten Says Germaine de Randamie Can Hang With Cris Cyborg Standing

0
While many may feel Cris Cyborg is invincible on the feet, Bas Rutten believes Germaine de Randamie has a chance in the stand-up. The Ultimate...
Michael McDonald

Michael McDonald on UFC Departure: ‘I Wasn’t Okay With Lack of Communication’

0
Michael McDonald has a new home and he wouldn't have it any other way. McDonald was once a ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight. "Mayday"...
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal on Demian Maia Fight: ‘It Doesn’t Make it Through The Third Round’

2
Jorge Masvidal doesn't plan on going the distance with Demian Maia. The two Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweights will do battle on May 13 inside...