Ryan Bader Plans to Beat Muhammed Lawal, Then Take Phil Davis’ Title

Ryan Bader has Bellator gold on his mind this year.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight is now on the Bellator roster. Muhammed Lawal will welcome Bader to the Bellator cage. The two are set to meet on June 24 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

During a recent interview with Flo Combat, “Darth” said his bout with “King Mo” doesn’t change his ultimate goal. He plans on defeating Lawal and then capturing Phil Davis’ light heavyweight title: