Ryan Bader Says he Didn’t Come to Bellator to Have Some ‘Fun Fights’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Ryan Bader
Image Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Ryan Bader has gold in his sights.

Yesterday (March 20) it was revealed that Bader would be signing with Bellator. Bader admitted that leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was “bittersweet.” Despite having 20 fights under the UFC banner, “Darth” is glad to be moving on to a new chapter in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

It’s no secret that Bader is eyeing a shot at Phil Davis’ Bellator light heavyweight championship. Back in Jan. 2015, Bader and Davis fought at a UFC on FOX event in Stockhholm, Sweden. “Darth” emerged victorious by split decision.

Bader was a recent guest on Luke Thomas’ SiriusXM Rush radio show. He made it clear that “fun fights” aren’t on his radar:

“I wanted a plan. I never had a plan for me going in from an organization. I wanted to know what they had planned for Bellator and what they had planned for me. Phil Davis was part of the discussion, so obviously we want that fight. I’m coming over here to win a belt. I feel like I’m the best fighter I’ve ever been in my career. I’m not coming over here to try some fun fights and end my career. I’m coming here to be the best.”

Ryan Bader

