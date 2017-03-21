Ryan Bader Says he Didn’t Come to Bellator to Have Some ‘Fun Fights’

Ryan Bader has gold in his sights.

Yesterday (March 20) it was revealed that Bader would be signing with Bellator. Bader admitted that leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was “bittersweet.” Despite having 20 fights under the UFC banner, “Darth” is glad to be moving on to a new chapter in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

It’s no secret that Bader is eyeing a shot at Phil Davis’ Bellator light heavyweight championship. Back in Jan. 2015, Bader and Davis fought at a UFC on FOX event in Stockhholm, Sweden. “Darth” emerged victorious by split decision.

Bader was a recent guest on Luke Thomas’ SiriusXM Rush radio show. He made it clear that “fun fights” aren’t on his radar: