Ryan Bader Says He’ll Make Three to Four Times The Sponsorship Money he Got With Reebok

Ryan Bader is seeing the dollar signs when it comes to sponsorship.

Bader will compete for Phil Davis’ light heavyweight championship at Bellator 180. He’ll do so inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Bader’s decision to fight out his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract is paying off beyond a title shot.

“Darth” told MMAJunkie.com that he is set to make three to four times what he was getting with Reebok: