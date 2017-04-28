Ryan Bader Says He’ll Make Three to Four Times The Sponsorship Money he Got With Reebok

Ryan Bader is seeing the dollar signs when it comes to sponsorship.
Bader will compete for Phil Davis’ light heavyweight championship at Bellator 180. He’ll do so inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Bader’s decision to fight out his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract is paying off beyond a title shot.
“Darth” told MMAJunkie.com that he is set to make three to four times what he was getting with Reebok:
“It will be three to four times what I was getting with Reebok, for sure. I had a couple really good blue-chip sponsors that have stood by us through the whole Reebok deal that are still there – like the American Ethanols and things of that sort. Then we got some new sponsors coming on board. We’re full for this fight. People are like, ‘Oh, you’re in Bellator, so it’s going to be harder to find sponsors.’ That wasn’t the case at all. There’s more opportunity in that aspect, and we’re full. I’m getting much more money than I was in the UFC in sponsorship revenue. I’m feeling good, I’m excited, and I’m happy to be in Bellator. I’m coming for the belt, and I can’t wait. I’m going to make the best of it.”