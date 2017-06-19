Ryan Bader Says He’s Simply Better Than Phil Davis

Ryan Bader has a chance to spoil Phil Davis’ night once again, but this time with an extra incentive.

Bader will battle Davis in the main event of Bellator 180, the Spike TV event that takes place just before Bellator NYC. “Darth” and “Mr. Wonderful” first fought back in Jan. 2015. Bader took a split decision victory.

In the rematch, Davis’ Bellator light heavyweight title will be on the line. In a recent interview with MMAMania.com, Bader said he’s just better than Davis:

“Yeah, Phil’s a competitor. He didn’t just fall into being a champion. He works hard, he goes out there, and I know it’s gonna be a tough fight. I just feel like I’ve grown more than he has since the last fight. I came out with the edge and the win last fight and I feel like I’ve grown more and I’m better than I was and I’m better than him … plain and simple. That’s what they make fights for and that’s we’re gonna be doing on June 24th is figuring and sorting that out.”