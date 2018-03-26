Ryan Bader Views Fedor Emelianenko as Ideal Opponent For Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Finals

Ryan Bader would love to have the “ultimate fairytale.”

Fedor Emelianenko is a name that will forever be engraved in mixed martial arts history. While “The Last Emperor” has seen better days as a competitor, few fighters have earned the respect of fans quite like Emelianenko has. His dominance under Pride FC as well as his calm demeanor and respect for his opponents has won over many.

Bader, the reigning Bellator light heavyweight champion, is one of those who admires Emelianenko. Both men are in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix tournament. A bout between the two could become a reality.

If it were up to “Darth,” he’d be taking on “The Last Emperor” in the finals (via MMAJunkie.com):

“If I had my pick to fight somebody in the final, I’d love to fight Fedor in the finals. I think everybody in this tournament, that’s their pick. He’s a legend of the sport, and to cap it off with a win over him to be the heavyweight champion? That’s the ultimate fairytale right there. But I can see either of those guys advancing, and I could even see Chael making it.”

While Bader isn’t shy to do some fantasy booking, he realizes that he must do his part to advance in the tournament.

“Each of them bring their own thing. Fedor has the mystique about him and beating him, he’s a legend. But Chael’s also going to be running his mouth to build the fight. That’s a fun fight. I’ve always wanted to step in there with him. And Mir too – he’s got skills, and I’d like to test that. But I’ve got to win my side too, and that’s what I’m focusing on.”

Do you believe Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko will happen?