Ryan Bader vs. Linton Vassell Set For Bellator 186 on Nov. 3

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Ryan Bader
Image Credit: Getty Images

Ryan Bader’s first Bellator light heavyweight title defense has been set.

Bader is set to defend his 205-pound gold against Linton Vassell on Nov. 3. The action will take place inside the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania. Bellator officials confirmed the news to PennLive.

“Darth” captured the title from Phil Davis back in June inside Madison Square Garden in New York City at Bellator 180. It was his first championship win under a major promotion.

Vassell is coming off a stunning submission win over Liam McGeary. The victory extended his winning streak to three and has earned him a title shot.

