Ryan Couture on Bellator 180 Bout: ‘I Don’t Think Size Will be a Big Deal’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Ryan Couture
Image Credit: Keith Mills of Sherdog.com

Ryan Couture doesn’t believe size will play a huge factor in his bout at Bellator 180.

On June 24, Couture will meet Haim Gozali inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The two will compete on the preliminary portion of Bellator 180. The match-up is scheduled to take place in the welterweight division.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Couture said he doesn’t feel size will play a key role in the bout:

“I knew those spots on that card were in high demand and tough to come by, so getting offered anything at all was big. When we looked at the match-up and the way the styles worked out, it made sense. I wouldn’t have taken a fight at welterweight against just anybody. But I think the way the two of us fight and the styles we bring to the cage, I don’t think size will be a big deal.”

After being finished in two straight fights, Couture said he’s ready to make a statement and prove he still belongs in the Bellator cage.

“I’ve been itching to get back in there. Really, last year overall left a bad taste in my mouth. I had two tough losses that didn’t sit well with me. So I’m eager to get in there and try and make those memories fade.”

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal: ‘I Only Want The Highest-Ranked Dudes’

0
Jorge Masvidal is ready to dust himself off and move on to the next one. At UFC 211, Masvidal took on Demian Maia inside the...
Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg Releases Statement on Incident With Angela Magana

0
Things got physical between Cris Cyborg and Angela Magana at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Athlete Retreat. In a video released by Cage Pages, Cyborg...
Ryan Couture

Ryan Couture on Bellator 180 Bout: ‘I Don’t Think Size Will be a Big...

0
Ryan Couture doesn't believe size will play a huge factor in his bout at Bellator 180. On June 24, Couture will meet Haim Gozali inside Madison...
Yair Rodriguez

Yair Rodriguez on UFC 211 Loss: ‘I am Better Than That’

0
Yair Rodriguez has broken his silence over his one-sided loss to Frankie Edgar. Rodriguez competed against "The Answer" inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas,...
Glover Teixeira

Glover Teixeira on Alexander Gustafsson Bout: ‘It Will Probably Last All Rounds’

0
Glover Teixeira is preparing for a five-round war against Alexander Gustafsson. Teixeira will go one-on-one with Gustafsson this Sunday night (May 28) inside the Ericsson Globe...
Jessica Eye

Jessica Eye on TUF 25 Finale: ‘I’m Basically Fighting For my Job’

0
Jessica Eye knows her spot on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster is in jeopardy. Eye will battle Aspen Ladd inside the T-Mobile Arena in...
Michael Page

Michael Page Says He’s Lost a ‘Hell of a Lot of Respect’ For Paul...

0
Michael Page isn't fond of Paul Daley's actions after his Bellator 179 bout this past Friday night (May 19). Daley took on Rory MacDonald inside...
Al Iaquinta

Al Iaquinta on UFC Athlete Retreat: ‘I Felt Uncomfortable Being There’

0
Al Iaquinta still isn't chummy with the folks at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). When "Raging" announced his return to the Octagon, many thought he...
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather: ‘I Look Forward to Signing my End of The Deal’ to Fight...

0
If Floyd Mayweather signs on the dotted line, he will get his super fight with Conor McGregor. Late last week, McGregor signed his portion of...

As Expected, Vitor Belfort Will Not Retire Following UFC 212

0
Yes, UFC 212 marks the final fight in the UFC career of former champion Vitor Belfort. But "The Phenom" is not walking away from competition...
Load more