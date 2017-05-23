Ryan Couture on Bellator 180 Bout: ‘I Don’t Think Size Will be a Big Deal’

Ryan Couture doesn’t believe size will play a huge factor in his bout at Bellator 180.

On June 24, Couture will meet Haim Gozali inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The two will compete on the preliminary portion of Bellator 180. The match-up is scheduled to take place in the welterweight division.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Couture said he doesn’t feel size will play a key role in the bout:

“I knew those spots on that card were in high demand and tough to come by, so getting offered anything at all was big. When we looked at the match-up and the way the styles worked out, it made sense. I wouldn’t have taken a fight at welterweight against just anybody. But I think the way the two of us fight and the styles we bring to the cage, I don’t think size will be a big deal.”

After being finished in two straight fights, Couture said he’s ready to make a statement and prove he still belongs in the Bellator cage.

“I’ve been itching to get back in there. Really, last year overall left a bad taste in my mouth. I had two tough losses that didn’t sit well with me. So I’m eager to get in there and try and make those memories fade.”