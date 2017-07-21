Ryan Jett Edges Nick Rodrigues in Action-Packed LFA 17 Opener

Ryan Jett (4-2) and Nick Rodrigues (0-1) had a barn burner to get the main card of LFA 17 started.

Jett was on his toes and lunged forward with a right hand. He kept feinted and taunted his opponent. A takedown attempt from Rodrigues wasn’t close to being successful. A cut over Rodrigues’ left eye formed. A spinning backfist from Rodrigues just missed. He landed a leg kick.

Jett began to take his foot off the gas. He had a kick caught, but there was no followup. A right hand was there for Jett. He began to put the pressure on with wining right hands. He swarmed his opponent with strikes near the end of the round.

Blood trickled down the nose of Jett early in the second stanza. Rodrigues pushed his opponent against the fence and landed some knees. They separated and Jett wanted to put the pressure on. Rodrigues landed his own right hand. Jett landed combinations and his opponent looked tired.

A spinning elbow from Rodrigues was blocked. Jett kept throwing strikes and stuck Rodrigues with a jab. A leg kick was caught and Rodrigues landed a right hand. Another right landed for Rodrigues. The round ended shortly after.

The pace slowed down for both men. Jett threw a series of punches. A slow leg kick was there for Rodrigues. They exchanged punches. Rodrigues pushed his opponent against the fence, but they separated quickly. Time was called for a knee to the groin of Rodrigues. The action resumed quickly. A body lock followed by a takedown was there for Rodrigues.

A knee rocked Rodrigues near the end of the round. The debuting fighting had enough sense to push his opponent near the fence at the end of the final horn. Exciting fight.

Jett earned a split decision victory from the judges.

Final Result: Ryan Jett def. Nick Rodrigues via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)