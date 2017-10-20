Ryan Quinn Tops Marcus Surin in Grappling Affair at Bellator 185

Ryan Quinn’s grappling was key to his victory over Marcus Surin at Bellator 185.

The tied up early in the opening stanza, Surin had control against the fence. It was Quinn who ended up taking control of his opponent’s back. He locked both hooks in and went for a rear-naked choke. Surin got out of it and attempted a hip toss. The round ended with both men in the clinch.

Round two was all Quinn. Much like the opening round, the action was grapple heavy. Surin was once again able to defend a rear-naked choke. Quinn’s grappling was too much for Surin to have much space. The round ended once again in the clinch.

Surin scored a takedown in the final frame. He went for a rear-naked choke, but didn’t have good positioning. Quinn wound up on top and went for an anaconda choke. Surin got out of it and ended up in side control. The final bell sounded with Quinn pressing his opponent against the fence.

All three judges scored the fight for Quinn.

Final Result: Ryan Quinn def. Marcus Surin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)