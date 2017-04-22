Saad Awad Admits Bellator 178 Bout Against Ryan Quinn Was Tough

Saad Awad pulled off his 20th professional mixed martial arts (MMA) win, but it wasn’t easy.

Awad entered the cage at Bellator 178 in hopes of snapping a two-fight skid. To do that, he had to get past Ryan Quinn. Awad earned the unanimous decision nod after a competitive match-up.

This is the “Assassin’s” first victory since May 2016. After the score totals were read, Awad said he expected to finish the fight early, but Quinn earned his respect with his heart: