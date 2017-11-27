Saad Awad vs. J.J. Ambrose Set For Bellator 193 Co-Headliner

Saad Awad will have a quick turnaround as his next fight has already been booked.

Awad is set to take on J.J. Ambrose inside the Penchaga Resort & Casino in Temecula, CA. MMAFighting.com reported the news. The bout is will be held on Jan. 26.

Earlier this month, Awad earned a first-round TKO win over Zach Freeman. He’s won two straight bouts. As for Ambrose, he’s riding a three-fight winning streak. He’s finished two of those three bouts.

Bellator 193 is set to be headlined by bout between Lorenz Larkin and Fernando Gonzalez. The bout is scheduled to be contested at a catchweight of 180 pounds.