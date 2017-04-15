Watch Sabina Mazo’s Brutal Head Kick Knockout of Jamie Thorton at LFA 9

By
Jay Anderson
-
0

If there’s one thing MMA fans universally love, it’s a head kick KO. LFA 9, which unfolded Friday night in Shawnee, Oklahoma, was happy to provide just that. In the first round of their flyweight duel last night, “The Colombian Queen” Sabina Mazo got Jamie Thorton napping, and made her pay.

You can watch the video above courtesy of AXS TV.

With the win, Mazo improved to 3-0 as a pro, while Thorton dropped to 4-3. The knockout represents the first finish of Mazo’s young career. It was her first bout under the Legacy Fighting Alliance banner. The card was headlined by light heavyweights Myron Dennis and Danilo Marques. Dennis picked up a close split decision victory.

