Sabina Mazo on Jamie Thorton Fight: ‘I Really Want to Finish it Really Fast’ (Exclusive)

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Sabina Mazo

Sabina Mazo will compete in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout for the first time since Nov. 2015.

While she’s been sitting on the sidelines for a bit, Mazo is still considered a top prospect in the women’s flyweight division at the age of 20. She is making her Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) debut against Jamie Thorton inside the FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma on April 14.

The “Colombian Queen” took some time to speak with MMANews.com. She said fans who haven’t seen her compete are in for a treat:

“They can expect a really good fight because I’m ready. They can expect a lot of power, it’s gonna be awesome. It’s gonna be better than my other fights because I’ve been prepared for this not only the fight camp, but my whole life. My whole life that I’ve been training, it’s for every fight.”

Mazo is young in the sport of MMA, but she already has her eyes on gold. With a solid performance against Thorton, Mazo hopes to get one step closer to an LFA women’s flyweight title shot.

“I really want to get this title. I don’t have any rush at all, but I really want to go for it. And I know that with my skills and all my experience, I can totally go for it.”

As far as her fight with Thorton goes, the “Colombian Queen” wants her time in the cage to be short and victorious.

“I really want to finish it really fast. I’m not in a rush like I told you, but I want to give it all. And wherever the fight goes, I’m pretty sure I’m ready.”

You can listen to the full interview below:

