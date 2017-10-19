Sabina Mazo Says She’s Now Comfortable With The Role of Prospect

Sabina Mazo is finally ready to accept her status in mixed martial arts as a prospect.

Mazo has garnered a significant amount of attention after back-to-back highlight reel head kick knockouts. Mazo’s career is off to a red hot start. She is 4-0 and is currently on the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) roster.

Knockout victories over Jamie Thorton and Linsey Williams have made fans and analysts take notice. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Mazo said she is embracing the attention:

“Yeah, I feel like I’m building a path and I know that I have the talent and the dedication so that’s the idea – make a difference. A lot of people think I’m a prospect in MMA and that just reassures me that I have to keep demonstrating that I can be one of the best in the world. So yeah, I like being on the map of women’s MMA. I don’t take it as pressure, I take it as an opportunity to show my work.”