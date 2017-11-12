Sage Northcutt: College Can Wait, UFC Career is Focus Now

Sage Northcutt decided to make a change.

The prospect left Texas and school at Texas A&M to work with Team Alpha Male in California.

The move has paid off so far, as Northcutt earned a victory over Michel Quinones at UFC Fight Night 120 Saturday night, improving to 9-2 i his career and 4-2 inside the Octagon.

Northcutt, 21 years old, believes his focus is where it needs to be right now.

“Since my very first fight in the UFC, it was about two years ago, I was 19 years old,” Northcutt said in a post-fight interview with MMAjunkie. “I was studying in school at the same time. I was coming out of high school. I was actually in college at Texas A&M University, so my very first fight, I was doing school at the same time. My next few fights, I was in school. But now I’ve withdrawn from school, and I’m focusing full-time on the UFC and fighting. Now I’m training at Team Alpha Male, one of the best teams in the world, and I’m growing as a fighter, getting better and better.”

Northcutt is 4-0 competing at lightweight after bouncing around. Coupled with the training he is receiving at Team Alpha Male, he feels this is the time to strike in MMA.

“I am still a kid, 21 years old right now,” Northcutt said. “I was the youngest person in the UFC to come in and win their first fight in the UFC. I’m still growing, still getting better as a fighter, too.

“I’m working my way up, one fight at a time. I’m back down at lightweight, undefeated at lightweight, so that’s a blessing. I’ve been 4-0 as a lightweight. Obviously in the future, I’m going to be looking forward to getting a belt and having Team Alpha Male there with me.”