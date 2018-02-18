Sage Northcutt Edges Out Decision Over Thibault Gouti In Texas

Round 1:

Northcutt opens up quickly with a nice stiff jab followed by some quick combinations. Gouti cracks Northcutt with a hook and Northcutt fires in for a takedown right into side control. Not much offense from Northcutt in side control other than some small punches that are blocked. A scramble ensues but Northcutt remains in sie control. Some short elbows from Northcutt and Gouti opens himself up for ground-and-pound before getting to his feet.

A leg kick from Gouti and Northcutt responds with one of his own. Northcutt gets rocked by a hook from Gouti and Gouti locks in a standing guillotine. Northcutt fights it off but Gouti is in on a takedown attempt against the cage. Some explosive kicks from Northcutt but then don’t land. A clean riht hand lands for Northcutt as Gouti fails on a spinning backfist. Northcutt fails on a takedown and the round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Gouti lands a nice combination and Northcutt fails on a takedown attempt. A left hook lands for Gouti. A nice jab and right hand lands for Gouti and Northcutt is down on the ground, Gouti pounces on top in half guard. Northcutt is able to get to his feet but Gouti takes him down again in a sitting position against the cage. Again Sage gets to his feet but Gouti has him pinned against the cage still.

The ref breaks things up due to inactivity and they’re back in the center. Northcutt rips off some hard shots now – one to the head and another to the body. A hard body kick lands for Gouti. Northcutt lands a jab and circles out. The round comes to an end with a spinning back kick to the body landing for Northcutt.

Round 3:

Gouti lands a nice left hand and Northcutt tries to keep him at bay with kicks. A leg kick lands for Northcutt and he follows up with a nice combination. Gouti jumps out of a takedown attempt from Northcutt. Gouti gets a big takedown but again Northcutt is sitting against the cage. Northcutt gets back to his feet but is again taken down sitting against the cage. After threatening a choke Northcutt gets to his feet but is still against the cage.

The ref stands them up and Northcutt immediately goes for a takedown of his own but it’s stuffed. He has Gouti pinned against the cage but isn’t able to finish the takedown. Another failed takedown from Northcutt. The fight comes to an end with two spinning attacks tangling with one another.

Official result: Sage Northcutt def. Thibault Gouti via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)