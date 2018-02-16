Sage Northcutt: ‘I Want to be Super Well-Rounded’

Talent alone can only get you so far and Sage Northcutt is well aware.

At the age of 21 with 11 fights on his resume, Northcutt is still considered to be a promising prospect. His move to Team Alpha Male is considered a turning point in “Super’s” career. It paid off at least for one fight where he had a dominant performance against Michel Quinones.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Northcutt talked about the impact Team Alpha Male has made on his career:

“Team Alpha Male’s been amazing. I have my coach, Urijah Faber. He’s watching me do everything pretty much all the time. I’m training or grappling or sparring live. He’s over there making adjustments. He’s really hands on, so that makes a big difference.”

He went on to say that he wants to be efficient in all areas.

“I want to be super well-rounded. I want to be eventually be the best wrestler out there, be the best grappler out there, along with being the best striker – be all of them at one time.”

Sound off in the comments section below. Do you believe there’s a chance that Sage Northcutt can become a real threat in the UFC’s lightweight or welterweight division?