Sage Northcutt: I’m Still Growing & Getting Better as a Fighter

Sage Northcutt believes patience is an important part in his growth as a mixed martial artist.

This past Saturday night (Nov. 11), Northcutt took on Michel Quinones inside the Ted Convention Center in Norfolk, Virginia. “Super” turned in what many believe to be his best performance yet. He walked away with a unanimous decision win.

Northcutt’s bout with Quinones was his first as a member of Team Alpha Male. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Northcutt said he’s taking things one step at a time:

“I’m working my way up, one fight at a time. I’m back down at lightweight, undefeated at lightweight, so that’s a blessing. I’ve been 4-0 as a lightweight. … Obviously in the future, I’m going to be looking forward to getting a belt and having Team Alpha Male there with me.”

Northcutt isn’t one to rush himself into thinking about the future. For now, he just wants to keep improving.

“I am still a kid, 21 years old right now. I was the youngest person in the UFC to come in and win their first fight in the UFC. … I’m still growing, still getting better as a fighter, too.”