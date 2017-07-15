Sage Northcutt & John Makdessi Removed From UFC 214 Card

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Sage Northcutt
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Sage Northcutt vs. John Makdessi is a no-go for UFC 214.

Northcutt and Makdessi were set to do battle inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California for UFC 214. The fight was going to be featured on the preliminary portion of the card. Both men were looking to rebound from recent losses.

Northcutt and Makdessi suffered injuries during their camps. The UFC released a statement on the UFC 214 change:

“Due to injuries suffered by both fighters, the lightweight bout between Sage Northcutt and John Makdessi has been pulled from the UFC 214 event on July 29. The bout will not be replaced and the card will proceed with 12 bouts.”

UFC 214 takes place on July 29 and will air live on pay-per-view.

In the main event, Jon Jones returns to action to challenge Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title. Welterweight ruler Tyron Woodley puts his gold on the line against Demian Maia. Plus, Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger will throw down to determine a new women’s featherweight champion.

Latest MMA News

Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather on McGregor: ‘It’s Obvious I’m Getting Under His Skin’

0
Floyd Mayweather believes he touched a nerve with Conor McGregor during their tour. Mayweather and McGregor will compete in a "super fight" inside the T-Mobile...
Sage Northcutt

Sage Northcutt & John Makdessi Removed From UFC 214 Card

0
Sage Northcutt vs. John Makdessi is a no-go for UFC 214. Northcutt and Makdessi were set to do battle inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California...
Herb Dean

Herb Dean Says Using an MMA Ref For McGregor-Mayweather Wouldn’t Make Sense

0
Veteran mixed martial arts (MMA) referee Herb Dean has explained why having him officiate the "super fight" between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather wouldn't...
Dana White

Dana White Says McGregor & Mayweather Didn’t go Too Far in Tour

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White doesn't believe Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather went too far during their tour. "Notorious" and "Money" just wrapped...
video

LFA 16 Results, Highlights: Jimmy Flick Stuns Johnny Bedford

0
Jimmy Flick took advantage of his opportunity Friday night, scoring a third round technical submission victory over UFC veteran Johnny Bedford. The bantamweight contest served...
Load more