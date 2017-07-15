Sage Northcutt & John Makdessi Removed From UFC 214 Card

Sage Northcutt vs. John Makdessi is a no-go for UFC 214.

Northcutt and Makdessi were set to do battle inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California for UFC 214. The fight was going to be featured on the preliminary portion of the card. Both men were looking to rebound from recent losses.

Northcutt and Makdessi suffered injuries during their camps. The UFC released a statement on the UFC 214 change:

“Due to injuries suffered by both fighters, the lightweight bout between Sage Northcutt and John Makdessi has been pulled from the UFC 214 event on July 29. The bout will not be replaced and the card will proceed with 12 bouts.”

UFC 214 takes place on July 29 and will air live on pay-per-view.

In the main event, Jon Jones returns to action to challenge Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title. Welterweight ruler Tyron Woodley puts his gold on the line against Demian Maia. Plus, Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger will throw down to determine a new women’s featherweight champion.