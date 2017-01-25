Sage Northcutt Moves Back Down to Lightweight After ‘Learning Experience’

When Sage Northcutt entered the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), he did so with some buzz. The fighter who was first mistaken for a model by UFC President Dana White and former champion Matt Serra, earned a UFC contract on “Lookin’ For a Fight.”

While “Super” was successful in his first two bouts, both of them being finishes, Northcutt moved up to welterweight. He was greeted to the 170-pound division by Bryan Barberena. Northcutt was submitted in the second round.

Advertisement

He moved back down to the 155-pound division to take on Enrique Marin at UFC 200. “Super” won the fight by unanimous decision. Northcutt decided to move back up for his fight with Mickey Gall. He was finished by a rear-naked choke.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Northcutt revealed that he is once again going back to the lightweight division. This time, it appears to be a long-term switch:

“You know, obviously, anytime you lose you learn from it. Not that you regret it but it’s a learning experience, and I’ll be back down at 155 now. I’m a natural 155er. So, that’ll be a good weight class for me.”

Northcutt’s bout against Gall was just last month. As of now, a timetable on “Super’s” return isn’t 100 percent known. The fighter from Katy, Texas hopes it doesn’t take too long to get back inside the Octagon:

“Yes sir, [I don’t have an] exactly a set date, but maybe sometime in the next three months, four months, and back at 155. So I’ll be learning the most I can until then, and improving.”

During his days on the regional circuit, Northcutt mostly fought at a catchweight of 165 pounds. It’ll be interesting to see if he can make weight without feeling the need to make another trip to the 170-pound division.