Sage Northcutt Reportedly Moving Back up to Welterweight

It appears Sage Northcutt isn’t down with the lightweight cut.

Since moving to Team Alpha Male, Northcutt has seen some improvements in his game. “Super” has been able to nab two straight victories. Northcutt has been moving up and down weight classes throughout his career. Despite making the lightweight limit without incident, it looks like he’ll be going back to the welterweight division.

During an appearance on Submission Radio from last week, Northcutt revealed his plan to move back up to welterweight for his next fight.

The Report

In his last welterweight bout, Northcutt was submitted by Mickey Gall. Northcutt had some success on the feet early, but he had no answer once the fight got to the ground.

In his last outing, Northcutt managed to eek out a victory over Thibault Gouti. Northcutt won the bout via unanimous decision, but some felt Gouti was robbed. Others believe Gouti gave up the fight in the final round after not throwing knees while in an advantageous position.

Before that bout, Northcutt was able to defeat Michel Quinones via unanimous decision. There was no controversy surrounding this bout. Northcutt was dominant and his move to Team Alpha Male was on display.

Sound off in the comments below. Is moving back up in weight the right move for Sage Northcutt?