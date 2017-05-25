Sage Northcutt Returns, Faces Claudio Puelles at UFC 214

By
Dana Becker
-
0

“Super” Sage Northcutt returns this summer, as the lightweight will meet Claudio Puelles at UFC 214.

Northcutt (8-2) was looking to fight sooner than the July 29 card from Anaheim, but he needed to have his tonsils removed, setting him back a few weeks.

The last time the 21-year-old fought was in December when he lost via submission to Mickey Gall. Northcutt is just 1-2 over his last three fights, but is 3-2 overall inside the Octagon.

His opponent, Puelles, is 7-1 and an alum of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America. Puelles, also 21 years old, lost his official UFC debut to Martin Bravo last year.

UFC 214 features Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title.

