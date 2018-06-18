Sage Northcutt vs. Zak Ottow Official for Boise

Sage Northcutt has his return date and opponent all set, as the UFC announced today that “Super Sage” will be squaring off against Zak Ottow in a welterweight bout scheduled for July 14th in Boise Idaho.

Sage Northcutt will make his return to welterweight, where he is 0-2 in UFC competition and again take a reprieve from lightweight, where Northcutt is undefeated with a 5-0 record. Waiting for Northcutt is Zak Ottow (16-5), who will come into this fight with a 3-2 UFC record, with his last bout being a TKO victory over Mike Pyle in Pyle’s retirement fight.

With the addition of this fight, the current card for UFC Fight Night 133 is as follows:

Junior dos Santos vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Paul Felder vs. James Vick

Sage Northcutt vs. Zak Ottow

Marion Reneau vs. Cat Zingano

Myles Jury vs. Chad Mendes

Dennis Bermudez vs. Rick Glenn

Darren Elkins vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Alejandro Perez vs. Eddie Wineland

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Scoggins

Jessica Aguilar vs. Jodie Esquibel

Liz Carmouche vs. Jennifer Maia

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Raoni Barcelos

Mark de la Rosa vs.Elias Garcia

Who do you think comes out victorious? Zak Ottow or “Super Sage”?