Sage Northcutt’s Return Delayed Due to Impending Operation

By
Dana Becker
-
0
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

For those Sage Northcutt fans out there, “Super” isn’t feeling all too super right now.

Northcutt’s father, Mark, told MMA Fighting that his son will need to have his tonsils removed after they were damaged during a bout with strep throat.

“His tonsils were damaged from the first (strep throat illness) and had little pits or holes in them that kept harboring bacteria,” Mark Northcutt told MMA Fighting.

The surgery is scheduled for next week and will leave him out of training for at least four weeks. Northcutt was looking to compete at UFC 211 in Dallas.

“He was really bummed out and wanted to try and fight anyways,” Mark Northcutt said, “but we had to tell him it wasn’t a good idea.”

Northcutt lost to Mickey Gall in December via submission.

LATEST NEWS

Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum: ‘I Think MMA Fighters Are The Most Hard-Working & Underpaid Fighters’

0
Kelvin Gastelum feels mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters deserve to be paid more for trading leather. Gastelum has been on a roll as of late,...
Anthony Johnson

UFC 210: Anthony Johnson’s Power Will Dethrone Daniel Cormier (Editorial)

0
Yes, Daniel Cormier spent much of his MMA career competing with the "big boys" in the heavyweight division. But none of those fighters might be...
Max Holloway

Max Holloway Taunts Jose Aldo: ‘Found You’

0
The trash-talk between Jose Aldo and Max Holloway is sure to heat up as their meeting at UFC 212 this summer nears. For now, Holloway...

Brandon Halsey-Alexander Shlemenko Rematch Headed to Russia This June

0
Alexander Shlemenko will welcome Brandon Halsey to Russia with a chance at revenge this June. Three years ago, Halsey choked out Shlemenko in just 35...

Matt Hamill Will Fight Luiz Cane in Brazil

0
A pair of UFC veterans are set for Fight 2 Night's upcoming event this month, as Matt Hamill takes on Luiz Cane. Hamill (11-8) has...