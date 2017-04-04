Sage Northcutt’s Return Delayed Due to Impending Operation

For those Sage Northcutt fans out there, “Super” isn’t feeling all too super right now.

Northcutt’s father, Mark, told MMA Fighting that his son will need to have his tonsils removed after they were damaged during a bout with strep throat.

“His tonsils were damaged from the first (strep throat illness) and had little pits or holes in them that kept harboring bacteria,” Mark Northcutt told MMA Fighting.

The surgery is scheduled for next week and will leave him out of training for at least four weeks. Northcutt was looking to compete at UFC 211 in Dallas.

“He was really bummed out and wanted to try and fight anyways,” Mark Northcutt said, “but we had to tell him it wasn’t a good idea.”

Northcutt lost to Mickey Gall in December via submission.