Salikhov Signs With UFC; Set For Shanghai Debut

One of the best kept secrets overseas has officially signed with the UFC. As originally reported by Denis Geyko (@DenisGeykoRT) on twitter, Muslim Salikhov has been signed and will fight Alex Garcia at UFC Fight Night 122 in Shanghai, China on November 25th.

For those of you who don’t know who Salikhov is, the Russian is on quite the run. His last fight coming by highlight reel head kick KO over former UFC bad boy Melvin Guillard.

With an overall record of 13-1, going unbeaten since 2012, and finishing his last 10 fights all in the first round. The 33 year old will be a great addition to UFC’s Welterweight Division.

That fight is being added to an already interesting card that you can check out below. Stick with MMANews.com for the latest breaking news with this card.