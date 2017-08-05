Sam Alvey Defeats Ex-Champ Rashad Evans Via Split Decision

By
Jose Munoz
-
Sam Alvey
Image Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Next up on the main card is a middleweight match-up between former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans and the heavy-handed Sam Alvey. Here’s how it all went down:

Round 1:

Evans comes in on the takedown but Alvey defends nicely. Alvey throws a nice knee to Evans’ body but he responds with a nice body shot of his own. Evans continues to grind away at Alvey before finally getting him down to the canvas. Evans lands a nice overhand and a slug fest ensues between the pair before the round expires.

Round 2:

Alvey lands a nice lead right hand but Evans circles out. A straight left lands for Evans as he goes in for a takedown but he’s able to regain himself and circle around. Another left hand lands for Alvey that backs Evans up a bit, but Evans darts back in and gets the takedown. They stand and Alvey initiates the clinch and lands some nice knees to the body. The round comes to an end with Alvey unloading on Evans, who backs away.

Round 3:

Alvey pressures Evans to start the round and is able to land a few stunners on the former UFC champ’s chin. Evans just doesn’t seem to be able to get into any kind of groove on the feet as he shoots in on a takedown but eats a knee. A hard right hand lands for Evans but Alvey continues to press forward. Evans comes in on a takedown again but continues to eat knees from Alvey. The round comes to an end with Alvey and Evans swinging it out.

Official Result: Sam Alvey def. Rashad Evans via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

