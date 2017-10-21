Sam Alvey: I Felt Like Garbage The Entire Time of UFC Gdansk Weight Cut

Sam Alvey’s weight cut going into UFC Fight Night 118 wasn’t ideal.

Alvey is set to take on Ramazan Emeev today (Oct. 21). The bout will take place inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. Alvey took the fight on 11 days notice.

“Smilin” wasn’t able to reach the middleweight limit. He weighed in at 189 pounds. Alvey forfeited 20 percent of his purse as a result of the scale fail.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Alvey explained what went wrong with his weight cut:

“I started cutting [Thursday] afternoon at about 2:30. I cut all throughout the night — all night long. I took about an hour and a half and tried to sleep, but it didn’t happen. An hour and a half laying there. It didn’t start coming off. I got up, started cutting again at 4 a.m., and I did two hours of bath-tub work. I just stopped cutting. I stopped losing weight.”

He then admitted that he didn’t feel too good throughout the process.

“I felt like garbage the entire time, and that’s about what I anticipated. It’s the biggest regret of my career right now, because I have over 50 fights, and I’ve never missed weight (until now). And shoot, I fought at 170 twice. At the end of the day, my body gave up.”