Sam Alvey Says Bout With Thales Leites is His ‘Legacy Fight’

Sam Alvey is preparing for his sixth bout in a year and is eyeing a seventh fight.
Alvey will step inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee this Saturday night (April 22) for UFC Fight Night 108. “Smile’n’s” opponent will be one-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title contender Thales Leites.
If Alvey has his way, he’ll be fighting one more time before June 18 so he can say he competed seven times in a year. For the 13th ranked UFC middleweight, this weekend’s clash with Leites is a “legacy fight” (via Flo Combat):
“I’ve been calling this my legacy fight; If I can get one more fight before June 18, that’s a record no one will ever touch. The eventual goal is that I’m going to get that belt. Enough people on Twitter and Facebook will say they’d like to see me win the belt and I’ll say ‘Yeah, I’ll do that now.’ The funny thing about Leites is that he’s incredibly similar to Nate Marquardt. They both are strong, willing to stand and have an incredible resume in jiu-jitsu. It’s nice coming off of camp against Marquardt to fight someone that is so similar. He’s never been TKO’d, maybe I’ll have to submit him.”