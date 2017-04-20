Sam Alvey Says Bout With Thales Leites is His ‘Legacy Fight’

Sam Alvey is preparing for his sixth bout in a year and is eyeing a seventh fight.

Alvey will step inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee this Saturday night (April 22) for UFC Fight Night 108. “Smile’n’s” opponent will be one-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title contender Thales Leites.

If Alvey has his way, he’ll be fighting one more time before June 18 so he can say he competed seven times in a year. For the 13th ranked UFC middleweight, this weekend’s clash with Leites is a “legacy fight” (via Flo Combat):