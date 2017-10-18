Sam Alvey: ‘We’re Going to Make The Biggest Weight Cut of my Life’

Sam Alvey is about to endure a weight cut like none he’s ever experienced.

Alvey is set to take on Ramazan Emeev this Saturday (Oct. 21) inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The bout will be featured on the preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night 118.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Alvey said that by taking the fight on such short notice, he’ll have to endure a tough weight cut:

“We’re going to make the biggest weight cut of my life, but we’re going to do it successfully. As soon as camp (for his last fight) is over, I’m back, I’m lifting, I’m getting swole – and I’m eating. It was a lot of fun making weight – so far! For me, it’s ‘say yes,’ and I’ll figure it out later. It’s always been the case, and my career’s been going real well so far.”