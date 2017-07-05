Sanchez Gives ‘Mutt’ Conor McGregor Zero Chance Against Mayweather – [WATCH]

By
Adam Haynes
-

Sanchez, famed for his work with boxer Gennady “GGG” Golovkin has slammed Conor McGregor and his upcoming bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

It seems that more and more of the boxing community are losing their patience with Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Following Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, his promoter Oscar De La Hoya and the Mexican’s opponent (Golovkin), Abel Sanchez is the latest to weigh in on the controversial fight between Mayweather and McGregor set for next month.

Sanchez, (who trains Kazakh knockout artist Golovkin) pulled no punches when addressing both McGregor and the fight in general (in a recent interview with FightHype). Sanchez, who is credited with training honing Golovkin’s ring approach into a style more resembling of a traditional Mexican fighter, branded the UFC lightweight champion a ‘mutt’ and claimed the fight will essentially be as lopsided as they come:

“It’s a farce. It’s an amateur against one of the greatest fighters of our era,” Sanchez told FightHype. “If Maidana, Castillo, Berto, all these names that Mayweather has fought couldn’t touch him, how is this mutt going to touch him?”

When Sanchez was questioned on the fight hurting boxing, he replied “absolutely.”

“It hurts boxing, it doesn’t hurt our fight,” Sanchez added. “It hurts boxing. And the people are going to see that it shouldn’t have been made. But Mayweather does what he wants.”

Check out Sanchez’s (brief) tirade in the video above.

Latest MMA News

International Fight Weekvideo

Video: International Fight Week 2017 Open Workout Highlights

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) "International Fight Week" is in full swing. Earlier today (July 5), fighters on "The Ultimate Fighter 25" Finale and UFC...
Joanna Jedrzejczyk Reebok

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Eyeing November Title Defense in New York

0
Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants to return to New York City for another title defense. Jedrzejczyk's defended her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title in Nov. 2016...
Michael Graves

Michael Graves Likens Fight Nights Global Debut to Fresh Start

0
Michael Graves wants to turn things around and it starts with his Fight Nights Global debut. Graves was released from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
Angela Hill

Angela Hill Says She’s Out For Blood Against Ashley Yoder

0
Angela Hill is done playing games. Hill made her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return back in February. While she fell short against Jessica Andrade, the...
Curtis Blaydes

Curtis Blaydes: ‘I do Feel Like I’ve Passed The Whole Prospect Stage’

0
Curtis Blaydes doesn't feel he's still in the prospect stage of his career. Blaydes is set to do battle against Daniel Omielańczuk inside the T-Mobile Arena...
Load more