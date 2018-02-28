Emmanuel Sanchez Faces UFC Veteran Sam Sicilia In Bellator 198 Co-Main Event

Emmanuel Sanchez will look for his first four-fight win streak since Mar. 2015 when he locks horns with former UFC featherweight Sam Sicilia on May. 12. This 145-pound showdown will serve as the co-main event of Bellator 198, which takes place at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Sanchez On A Hot Streak

Sanchez (16-3) heads into this matchup having won six of his last seven fights, with the lone blemish a split decision setback against number 1 featherweight contender Daniel Weichel at Bellator 184 this past October. The Roufusport standout is currently riding a three-fight win streak, including wins over former Bellator champions Marcos Galvao and Daniel Straus. Sanchez, 27, has amassed an impressive 8-1 since losing his Bellator debut to Pat Curran at Bellator 139 in May. 2015. He now faces an opponent in Sicilia who will be looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since July 2015.

Sicilia (16-8) is coming off a successful promotional debut where he earned a unanimous decision victory over former bantamweight champion Galvao at Bellator 189 this past December. The Ultimate Fighter Season 15 competitor was released from the UFC last year following three-straight losses to Doo Ho Choi, Gabriel Benitez and Gavin Tucker. Sicilia, 32, very well could find himself near the top of the featherweight division if he’s able to take out “El Matador.”

Featherweight Title Picture Unclear

This is a pivotal matchup in the featherweight division and the winner may very well find themselves facing 145-pound champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire next. However top contender Daniel Weichel may have something to say about that. The 33-year-old was slated to face “Pitbull” back at Bellator 188 in December before a knee injury forced the champion off the card. “The Weasel” has a strong case having won his last four fights including a split decision win over Sanchez at Bellator 189. It is possible though that an impressive finish in this Bellator 189 showdown for either Sanchez or Sicilia could leapfrog Weichel into the title picture.

Bellator 198 is headlined by Fedor Emelianenko facing former UFC champion Frank Mir as part of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix.

Do you think the winner of Sanchez vs. Sicilia should get the next title shot? ? Comment below and tell us what you think.