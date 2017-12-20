Santiago Ponzinibbio Calls For Title Eliminator With dos Anjos

Santiago Ponzinibbio feels he’s done enough to warrant a title eliminator.

This past Saturday night (Dec. 16), Ponzinibbio took on Mike Perry on the main card of UFC on FOX 26. Ponzinibbio won the fight via unanimous decision. This is “Gente Boa’s” sixth straight victory.

On that same card, Rafael dos Anjos turned in a stellar performance against Robbie Lawler. While UFC president Dana White had said the winner of that bout will compete for the welterweight title, champion Tyron Woodley will be out for a bit with a torn labrum.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Ponzinibbio said he’s willing to fight dos Anjos for a title opportunity:

“What else I have to do to show I will be the next champion in this division? I’m ready. I want to fight Tyron Woodley. If he doesn’t want to fight now, wants to do surgery, give me Rafael dos Anjos. He just arrived in the division, has three fights in the division, and I won six straight. I think it would be a good fight to determine the next title contender. Nothing personal. I wanted the winner (of Lawler vs. dos Anjos). I think they were close to the belt, as I am, too, so if Tyron Woodley will stay out for some time, create an interim belt or let us fight in a title eliminator bout. I think it’s fair.”