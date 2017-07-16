Santiago Ponzinibbio Destroys Gunnar Nelson With Shocking First Round KO Win

Finally, in our main event of the evening, welterweights Gunnar Nelson and Santiago Ponzinibbio go head-to-head in a bout that could potentially pay huge dividends for them in the 170-pound rankings. Here’s what happened:

Round 1:

Nelson throws a few shots that backs up Ponzinibbio early, and his forward pressure from the opening seconds is no more. Immediately Ponzinibbio begins to respect Nelson’s power and eats a big left hook. A huge hook rocks Nelson and another renders him unconscious, and this one is over. The crowd is absolutely stunned with the flash KO.

Official Result: Santiago Ponzinibbio def. Gunnar Nelson via R1 KO (punches, 1:22)