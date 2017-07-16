Santiago Ponzinibbio Destroys Gunnar Nelson With Shocking First Round KO Win

Jose Munoz
Santiago Ponzinibbio
Finally, in our main event of the evening, welterweights Gunnar Nelson and Santiago Ponzinibbio go head-to-head in a bout that could potentially pay huge dividends for them in the 170-pound rankings. Here’s what happened:

Round 1:

Nelson throws a few shots that backs up Ponzinibbio early, and his forward pressure from the opening seconds is no more. Immediately Ponzinibbio begins to respect Nelson’s power and eats a big left hook. A huge hook rocks Nelson and another renders him unconscious, and this one is over. The crowd is absolutely stunned with the flash KO.

Official Result: Santiago Ponzinibbio def. Gunnar Nelson via R1 KO (punches, 1:22)

